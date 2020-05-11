HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE (HMI) SOLUTIONS MARKET 2020 BY GLOBAL COMPANIES ABB, ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE, SIEMENS AG AND EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

The Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market is estimated to be growing with a CAGR of 11.2% till 2023. Rising demand for automation, increasing need for human machine interface and the growing need for efficiency and process monitoring will be the key factors driving the Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market in the future.

This report features the market growth analysis and forecasting for the growth and revenue up to 2023 allied with Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market. The market for Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions is segmented on the basis of layout type, consumer industry verticals, offerings and regions.

The HMI connects an operator to the controller of the industrial system. These system solutions are deployed on the windows based machines communicating with Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) and other industrial controllers.

The embedded HMI solutions were held at the top spot in terms of market share in 2016 and are expected to hold their position in the forecast period as well. Among the offerings hardware was leading the market in 2016 and is estimated to be the dominion till 2023.

The HMI solutions in manufacturing industry have been showing a tremendous hike in past years and a further boost to adoption is projected during the forecast period. North American region is expected to hold to the market till 2023. However, APAC region is anticipated to be showing the fastest pace in terms of adopting to HMI solutions in the forecast period.

Key Players:

• Abb

• Rockwell Automation, Inc

• Schneider Electric Se

• Siemens Ag

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Honeywell International, Inc

• General Electric Co.

• …

Target Audience:

• Players in the market

• Small and Heavy Industries

• Government Authorities

• Machine Vendors

• Aerospace Industry

• Research & Development Institution

• Manufacturing Industry

• Discrete Industry

• Investors interested in automation

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This report provides information about Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market with its current market trends and future estimation to portray the looming investment receptacles.

• It comprehends information regarding key drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market.

• Market factor analysis delivers treasured information regarding the potential buyers and suppliers, and understanding the stakeholders involved.

• This report determines the overall market potential to apprehend the trends to attain a resilient exposure in the market.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer,

• Component Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

