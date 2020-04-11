Human Machine Interface Market Insight, Size, Sales Revenue and Business Opportunity By 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Human Machine Interface Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global human machine interface market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024. Human machine interface (HMI) is a software application that connects an operator to the controller for an industrial system. It comprises hardware and software components that allow the human operator to control, monitor and collect data to generate results. It consists of various components, such as peripheral devices, motion sensors, speech-recognition interfaces and other devices that aid in the transmission of information through heat, sound, sight and touch. This application is now widely used across numerous industry verticals, including medical, military and electronics, for reducing the chances of errors and improving the overall efficiency of the system.

Some of top key players include: ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kontron S&T AG, Yokogawa India Ltd., Advantech Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Eaton Corporation plc.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/human-machine-interface-market/requestsample

Global Human Machine Interface Market Trends:

The global HMI market is primarily driven by the rising trend of automation across the globe. The increasing incorporation of automated and digitized systems in production facilities has created a demand for efficient monitoring solutions, along with an escalating need for enhanced internal communication and alarm warnings, which is expected to impact the market positively. Additionally, HMI is extensively utilized in the oil and gas sector as it aids in remote location monitoring irrespective of the climatic conditions or other challenges. It is also employed in the pharmaceutical industry, owing to the growing requirement of machinery that enables contamination-free production of medicines with minimum human contact. Apart from this, HMI also forms an indispensable part of the chemical industry for defect identification.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/human-machine-interface-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

1. Hardware

2. Software

3. Services

Breakup by Configuration:

1. Embedded

2. Standalone

Breakup by Technology Type:

1. Motion HMI

2. Bionic HMI

3. Tactile HMI

4. Optical HMI

5. Acoustic HMI

Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. Packaging

2. Food and Beverage

3. Automotive

4. Pharmaceuticals

5. Utilities

6. Metals and Mining

7. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Note 2 :- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-25) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group