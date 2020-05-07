Hunter Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

1. Hunter Syndrome or Mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II) occurs in approximately 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 170,000 male births.

2. MPS II is one of the most common mucopolysaccharidoses, with an estimated prevalence of 1 in 140,000-156,000 live births in Europe.

3. The highest birth prevalence was 0.84 for MPS II, accounting for 55% of all MPS. MPS I, III, and IV accounted for 15, 16, and 10%, respectively.

1. Hunter Syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Hunter Syndrome epidemiology and Hunter Syndrome market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Hunter Syndrome market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Hunter Syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Hunter Syndrome market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Hunter Syndrome market.

“It is an inherited disorder of carbohydrate metabolism that occurs almost exclusively in males.”

Mucopolysaccharidosis type II treatment is multi-disciplinary and is best treated by a team of specialists, who have knowledge about the disease, and who can offer supportive and symptomatic care. Care is directed toward relieving the Hunter Syndrome symptoms. Enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) is now available for MPS II, and this treatment ameliorates the physical features of the disorder but can not treat the central nervous system.

Other MPSII treatments are symptomatic and supportive. These management interventions commonly cover developmental, occupational, and physical therapy. Hernias and joint contractures may be done by surgery. Carpal tunnel release can relieve carpal tunnel syndrome. Surgical implantation of a ventricular shunt may be utilised to treat possible hydrocephalus. Hearing devices may be prescribed for hearing loss treatment. Developmental, physical, and occupational therapy can be beneficial. Genetic counselling is recommended for families that have a child with MPS II. Alternatives like stem cell transplantation (STC) that are using the umbilical cord blood, peripheral blood hematopoietic cells or bone marrow have also been used, but they appear to offer limited clinical benefits in patients with this disease and have been associated with a severe risk of morbidity and mortality. Though enzyme replacement therapy by idursulfase may improve specific symptoms, it does not cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and will not alleviate neurological symptoms.

Hence, there is a major unmet need for a more efficacious therapy which is capable of crossing BBB. To overcome these challenges, researchers have focused on the development of well-tolerated therapies that can cross the blood-brain barrier. One approach that has been explored is the infusion of ERT into the cerebrospinal fluid, thereby enabling widespread distribution throughout the CNS. Other areas of research include the use of pharmacological chaperones, gene therapy, and substrate reduction therapy. Also, the unmet needs include lack of curative Hunter Syndrome treatment, lack of accurate diagnostic tests.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Hunter Syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. JR-141

2. GC1111B or Hunterase

3. RGX-121

And many others

The key players in Hunter Syndrome market are:

1. JCR Pharmaceuticals

2. Green Cross Corporation

3. Regenxbio Inc.

And many others

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Hunter Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

3. Hunter syndrome Disease Background and Overview

4. Hunter syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Epidemiology of Hunter syndrome by Countries (2017–2030)

5.1. United States- Epidemiology (2017–2030)

5.2. EU-5 – Epidemiology (2017–2030)

5.3. Germany-Epidemiology (2017–2030)

5.4. France-Epidemiology (2017–2030)

5.5. Italy-Epidemiology (2017–2030)

5.6. Spain-Epidemiology (2017–2030)

5.7. United Kingdom-Epidemiology (2017–2030)

5.8. Japan-Epidemiology (2017–2030)

6. Treatments & Medical Practices

7. Hunter syndrome Marketed Products

7.1. Elaprase: Shire

8. Emerging Therapies

8.1. Key Cross Competition

8.2. JR-141: JCR Pharmaceuticals

8.3. GC1111B or Hunterase: Green Cross Corporation

8.4. RGX-121: Regenxbio Inc.

9. Hunter syndrome Market Size

10. 7MM: Country-Wise Market Analysis

10.1. United States Market Size

10.2. Germany Market Size

10.3. France Market Size

10.4. Italy Market Size

10.5. Spain Market Size

10.6. United Kingdom Market Size

10.7. Japan Market Size

11. Market Drivers

12. Market Barriers

13. Report Methodology

14. DelveInsight Capabilities

15. Disclaimer

16. About DelveInsight

