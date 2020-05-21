Emerging therapies in the Huntington disease Pipeline influencing the market in coming years

“Huntington’s Disease Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Huntington’s Disease market.

Study Period: 2017-2030

Disease Overview

Huntington disease (HD) is an autosomal-dominant neurodegenerative disease characterized by cognitive disturbance, motor abnormalities, and psychiatric symptoms. It is an orphan disease that is inherited genetically and results in the progressive breakdown of the nerve cells. The disease impacts the person’s ability to move, think affecting the person psychologically.

Huntington disease Pipeline Outlook

A detailed picture of the Huntington’s Disease pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Huntington’s Disease treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Huntington’s Disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Huntington’s Disease pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.

At present, Huntington’s disease market has no effective treatment that can halt or delay the progression of the disease. Only FDA-approved drug involved to treat chorea associated with Huntington’s disease, which is the most notable known symptom, is Tetrabenazine (Xenazine), which is again a symptomatic approach to manage the disease.

Huntington disease Pipeline

RG6042 by Roche, Neflamapimod under development by Vertex and EIP pharma, Pepinemab of Vaccinex, SOM3355 of OM Biotech SL and ALZ002 of Allianz Pharma are some of the emerging pipeline products in the Huntington’s disease market.

Several companies such as Hoffmann-La Roche (RG6042), EIP Pharma (Neflamapimod), Vaccinex (Pepinemab), and SOM Biotech SL (SOM3355) and others are in the process of developing multiple-stage products that have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Huntington’s disease market Size.

According to DelveInsight, Huntington’s Disease market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.

In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Huntington’s Disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Report highlights

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Huntington’s Disease.

In the coming years, the Huntington’s Disease market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Huntington’s Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Huntington’s Disease treatment market. Several potential therapies for Huntington’s Disease are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Huntington’s Disease market size in the coming years.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Huntington’s Disease) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Table of contents

Report Introduction Huntington’s Disease Huntington’s Disease Current Treatment Patterns Huntington’s Disease – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Huntington’s Disease Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Huntington’s Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Huntington’s Disease Discontinued Products Huntington’s Disease Product Profiles Huntington’s Disease Key Companies Huntington’s Disease Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Huntington’s Disease Unmet Needs Huntington’s Disease Future Perspectives Huntington’s Disease Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

