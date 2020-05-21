Huntington’s disease Epidemiology Insights: 3-year historical and 11-year forecast analysis

DelveInsight’s ‘Huntington’s Disease – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Huntington’s Disease epidemiology in the 7MM.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Disease Overview

Huntington disease (HD) is an autosomal-dominant neurodegenerative disease characterized by cognitive disturbance, motor abnormalities, and psychiatric symptoms. It is an orphan disease that is inherited genetically and results in the progressive breakdown of the nerve cells. The disease impacts the person’s ability to move, think affecting the person psychologically.

Huntington’s disease Epidemiology

Huntington disease degrades the life-quality of an estimated 3 to 7 per 100,000 people of European ancestry as per NIH. The numbers in the US range from 4.1-8.4 per 100,000 people estimated a study by S.E.Folstein et al. However, several studies agreed upon a relatively lower preponderance of Huntington’s disease in populations of Japanese, Chinese, and African descent.

The Huntington’s Disease epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. Huntington’s Disease epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Huntington’s Disease epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Huntington disease Epidemiology Segmentation

Prevalent Cases of Huntington’s Disease (HD)

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Huntington’s Disease (HD)

Treatable Prevalent Cases of Huntington’s Disease (HD)

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Huntington’s Disease epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Cases of Huntington’s Disease

Total Cases of Huntington’s Disease according to segmentation

Diagnosed cases of Huntington’s Disease

Table of contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Huntington’s Disease Huntington’s Disease: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

