HVAC equipment Market Forecast Benefits and Business Opportunities to 2026 | Honeywell, Uponor Corp, Danfoss, Carrier Corpo

According to Publisher, the Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment market is accounted for $156.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $325.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Cutting edge technology to meet consumer perceived value and climate variations are some factors impacting the market growth. However, high expenditure of energy is hindering the market growth.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Honeywell International Inc., Uponor Corp, Danfoss AS, Carrier Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, LG Corporation, Electrolux AB, Lennox International Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Haier Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd. and United Technologies Corporation.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the HVAC equipment growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the HVAC equipment through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2026 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the HVAC equipment.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting HVAC equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Heating Equipment

6 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Cooling Equipment

7 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Ventilation equipment

8 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Component

9 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By End User

10 Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

