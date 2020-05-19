HVAC Filters Market Forecast 2020-2024, Latest Trends and Opportunities

The HVAC Filters Market study focuses major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure.

The size of HVAC Filters Market was registered at USD 8 billion in the year 2017 and is anticipated to cross USD 13 billion by 2024. Between the period 2018- 2024, the HVAC Filters Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2%. Improving standard of living and increasing demand for energy-efficient air purification will contribute to HVAC filters market growth. This can be credited to substantial efforts taken by manufacturers and regulatory authorities. Growing innovation measures have also led to the development of cost-effective systems, which may open avenues for players and escalate product demand.

Request for a sample copy of this report @

https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/236

Germany HVAC filters market is anticipated to exceed USD 715 million by 2024 owing to presence of various pharmaceutical and food & beverage manufacturers. Extension in product portfolio and R&D initiatives by several manufacturers will develop industry growth. Growing per capita income with government support for clean air should further strengthen regional industry growth. Stringent environmental guidelines by agencies including FDA, EPA and EU on restricting use of refrigerant, nitrogen oxide, sulphur oxide, and ammonia would drive HVAC filters demand in the predicted timeframe. The product is combined with air conditioners to eliminate impurities from air including fine particulate matter, dirt dust particles, and pollens.

Industry Growth drivers –

North America: Growing demand for HEPA filters that reduce airborne contaminants in hospitals

Europe: Innovations in filter media driven by advancements in nanotechnology

Asia Pacific: Demand for HVAC energy efficiency and increasing stringent air quality regulations across a variety of end markets

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

https://www.decresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/236

HVAC filters market from construction may observe significant gains up to 4% by 2024. There has been an escalating demand for purification solutions in construction industry. These systems collect dust and avoid dust emissions at multiple stages including primary & secondary crushing and material transfer. The construction industry is expected to grow substantially owing to the multiple infrastructural development projects globally, which would positively impact market share.

Electrostatic HVAC filters market is anticipated to surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2024. Static electricity entices dirt & dust to vertical and overhead surfaces. Electrostatic filter puts a static electrical charge on all particles present in air that pass-through filter media. This system uses a con?guration of woven fabric and anti-microbial foam core which prevents bacteria and mold growth, hence stimulating market growth. HVAC filters market is moderately fragmented and highly competitive with major industry players including Koch, Tex-Air, Spectrum Filtration, Parker Hannifin Corp, Troy, AAF, Camfil, and Emirates Industrial. Companies are investing heavily in R&D, capacity expansion, and product innovation for growing product demand.