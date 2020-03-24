HVDC Cables Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

Global HVDC Cables Market Viewpoint

In this HVDC Cables market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

segmented as follows:

HVDC Cables Market, by Type

Mass Impregnated Cables

Extruded Cables

Others (including Oil-filled Cables and Superconducting Cables)

HVDC Cables Market, by Application

Overhead Line

Submarine

Underground

HVDC Cables Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

In terms of type, the extruded cables segment accounted for the major share of the global HVDC cables market in 2017

Overhead line is the commonly used application of HVDC cables, as it costs less and can be constructed quickly

China is the key country for HVDC cables, as it has built a large number of HVDC transmission lines and continues to build them at a rapid pace

Nexans Group is the first company to supply superconducting HVDC cables. The use of this type of HVDC cable is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Various countries are enacting new regulations to promote and accelerate the construction of underground cables

The global HVDC cables market is likely to expand at a medium pace, as various countries continue to develop the capability to adopt the HVDC technology

