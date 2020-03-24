HVDC Cables Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)
Global HVDC Cables Market Viewpoint
HVDC Cables Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global HVDC Cables market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
In this HVDC Cables market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
segmented as follows:
HVDC Cables Market, by Type
- Mass Impregnated Cables
- Extruded Cables
- Others (including Oil-filled Cables and Superconducting Cables)
HVDC Cables Market, by Application
- Overhead Line
- Submarine
- Underground
HVDC Cables Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- In terms of type, the extruded cables segment accounted for the major share of the global HVDC cables market in 2017
- Overhead line is the commonly used application of HVDC cables, as it costs less and can be constructed quickly
- China is the key country for HVDC cables, as it has built a large number of HVDC transmission lines and continues to build them at a rapid pace
- Nexans Group is the first company to supply superconducting HVDC cables. The use of this type of HVDC cable is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.
- Various countries are enacting new regulations to promote and accelerate the construction of underground cables
- The global HVDC cables market is likely to expand at a medium pace, as various countries continue to develop the capability to adopt the HVDC technology
The HVDC Cables market research addresses the following queries:
- Why end use remains the top consumer of HVDC Cables in region?
- Which segment does the consumers highly prefer?
- How will the global HVDC Cables market look like by the end of the forecast period?
- What innovative technologies are the HVDC Cables players using to get an edge over their rivals?
- What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global HVDC Cables market?
After reading the HVDC Cables market report, readers can
- Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different HVDC Cables market players.
- Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global HVDC Cables market along with the key countries.
- Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging HVDC Cables market vendors.
- Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.
- Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of HVDC Cables in various industries.
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the HVDC Cables market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the HVDC Cables market report.