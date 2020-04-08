HVDC transmission Market Growth and key Industry Players, 2020 Analysis and Forecast

What is HVDC transmission?

The high voltage direct current HVDC stands for high voltage direct current transmission is the transmission of electricity over long distances in the form of DC utilizing submarine cables or overhead transmission line. HVDC is often known as electrical superhighway or power super highway.

The latest market intelligence study on HVDC transmission relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of HVDC transmission market for the forecast period 2021–2027.

The HVDC transmission market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as optimal solution for long distance transmission, growing demand for VSC technology and focus towards renewable energy sources, supportive government policies and initiatives for HVDC transmission and challenges with nuclear and fossil fuel-fed power plants boosts the market growth. However high cost of installing HVDC transmission systems and circuit breakers is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Scope of the Report

The research on the HVDC transmission market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the HVDC transmission market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The report also includes the profiles of key HVDC transmission companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top HVDC transmission Market companies in the world

1.ABB

2.C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd

3.GENERAL ELECTRIC

4.Hitachi, Ltd

5.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.NEXANS

7.NR Electric Co., Ltd

8.PSC Group, LL

9.Siemens

10.TransGrid Solutions

