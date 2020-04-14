Hybrid Cloud Market Growth Rate, Top Key Vendors, Trend, Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2027

Hybrid Cloud Market Overview:

Hybrid Cloud use a mix of on-premises, private cloud, and third-party public cloud services to create a cloud computing environment. The solution provides businesses with greater flexibility and more data deployment options by allowing workloads to move between private and public clouds with changing computing needs and costs. The players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, business expansions, partnerships, and collaborations to increase their revenue share in the hybrid cloud market during the forecast period.

Hybrid Cloud Market Scope:

The “Global Hybrid Cloud Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of hybrid cloud market with detailed market segmentation by component, service model, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. The global hybrid cloud market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hybrid cloud market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Hybrid Cloud Market Regional Framework:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global hybrid cloud market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The hybrid cloud market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting hybrid cloud market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the hybrid cloud market in these regions.

Hybrid Cloud Market Key Players:

Alibaba Group

Amazon.com, Inc.

Atos SE

Centurylink, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

DXC Technology Co

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Microsoft Corporation

