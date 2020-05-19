Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast 2025

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market is valued approximately USD 673.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 65.36% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The market growth is primarily driven by growing environmental concerns and development of infrastructure to produce hydrogen. Additionally, growth in adoption of automobiles in developing regions is likely to fuel the growth of the market in the near future. Favorable government initiatives on hydrogen cell coupled with the growth advancement in cell technology tends to increase the market share of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. For instance, the state of California in the U.S. committed funds for the development of 100 hydrogen refueling stations to meet its target of 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles by 2025 which is driving the growth of the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market. Moreover, increase in awareness toward the consequences of air pollution and rise in levels of traffic & greenhouse gas emission drive the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as it is eco-friendly than other conventional vehicles. However, high initial capital investment and high cost of the vehicles are expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the majority of the market share owing to the rising government initiatives coupled with the rising fuel cell infrastructure.

Major market player included in this report are:

Daimler

Honda

Hyundai

Toyota

Audi

Ballard Power Systems

BMW

Fuel Cell Energy

GM

Hydrogenics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

Others

By Application:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

