Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027 Leading Players Cisco Systems, Dell EMC, Netapp, Huawei, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMWARE, Nutanix, Microsoft, IBM, Scale Computing

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

Cisco Systems, Dell EMC, Netapp, Huawei, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMWARE, Nutanix, Microsoft, IBM, Scale Computing are turning heads in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market because of their product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations. With the help of SWOT analysis the report tell you about all the market restrain and drivers to be followed in the forecast years 2020-2027

Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) offers the capability to virtualize all elements of the hardware systems. It comprises software-defined storage, networking, and virtualized computing. HCI helps to limit the requirement of installing a separate storage area network of network attached storage; thereby reducing the operating cost in an infrastructural system. The market for hyper-converged infrastructure is presently at the burgeoning stage and is projected to grow exponentially owing to the proliferation of virtual desktop infrastructure across diverse applications. Rising concerns for disaster recovery and data protection is significantly driving the hyper-converged infrastructure market growth.

Competitive Landscape: Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

o Cisco Systems

o Dell EMC

o Netapp

o Huawei

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise

o VMWARE

o Nutanix

o Microsoft

o IBM

o Scale Computing

Further, increasing need to reduce the capital and operational expenditure is supplementing the growth of the market. However, lack of flexibility hampers the growth of the market to a considerable extent. Emergence of composable infrastructure and hybrid cloud is projected to create new growth opportunities for the hyper-converged infrastructure market. Further, increasing investments in development of the data center infrastructures is opportunistic for the market.

The “Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the hyper-converged infrastructure industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global hyper-converged infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the hyper-converged infrastructure market.

