IGCT Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations

What is IGCT?

IGCT (integrated gate-commutated thyristor) is a power electronic device primarily used for switching current in industrial devices. The IGCT is a gate controlled switch which performs similar to thyristor, with lower conduction losses. IGCT is used for high power applications with has a better performance at higher temperatures. The global IGCT market is growing rapidly due to its better performance and lower conduction losses.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the IGCT market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the IGCT market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Several major market players like ABB Ltd., and General Electric are shifting their focus towards IGCT solutions to attract more customers and maximize their revenues. Better performance at higher temperature, lower conduction losses are the major factors that are aiding the growing demand for IGCT market. Lack of awareness is the primary factor that may hinder the growth of IGCT market.

The report also includes the profiles of key IGCT companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top IGCT Market companies in the world

ABB Ltd.

2. Amepower, Inc.

3. CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED

4. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

5. Infineon Technologies AG

6. Mitsubishi Electric

7. TIANJIN CENTURY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of IGCT industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

