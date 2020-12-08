Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Image Tagging & Annotation Services analysis, which studies the Image Tagging & Annotation Services industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Image Tagging & Annotation Services by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Image Tagging & Annotation Services.

According to this study, over the next five years the Image Tagging & Annotation Services market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Image Tagging & Annotation Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Image Tagging & Annotation Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Image Tagging & Annotation Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Image Tagging & Annotation Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Includes:

ADEC Innovations

SunTec Web Services Pvt. Ltd.

CapeStart Inc.

clickworker GmbH

General Blockchain, Inc.

Cisio Consulting Private Limited

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

Innovary Technologies

Qualitas Global Services B.V

ISHIR

Vee Technologies

Kognitive Emerging Software Services

Bridged Internet Inc.

ScaleOps Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd.

Webtunix AI.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Image Classification

Object Recognition

Boundary Recognition

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Retail&Commerce

Government&Security

Healthcare

Information Technology

Food&Beverages

Transportation&Logistics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

