Immunodiagnostics Market To Expand At A Robust 7.3% Cagr Of 2025 with top key players like Abbott Laboratories,Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings Plc (IDS),DiaSorin S.p.A.,Johnson & Johnson

Immunodiagnostics or immunoassay is a key technique of in vitro diagnostics that deals with the diagnosis of various diseases based on antigen-antibody reaction. Immunodiagnostics is an analytical technique, which employs antibodies as reagents against the antigens to be detected.

The result of immunodiagnostics test aids in diagnosing. It also has clinical application in the field of infectious diseases, oncology & endocrinology, hepatitis & retrovirus, bone & mineral, autoimmunity, cardiac biomarker, and others. The test is usually performed in laboratories and hospitals from patient’s biological specimen such as blood, urine, stool, or other body fluid to detect diseased condition and infection.

The key drivers for the market growth include rise in incidence of chronic and infectious diseases along with the growth in geriatric population, technological advancements such as fully automated and more capable immunoassay platforms and increase in need for accurate, target specific, and rapid diagnostic tests.

Some of the key players of Immunodiagnostics Market:

Abbott Laboratories,Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings Plc (IDS),DiaSorin S.p.A.,Johnson & Johnson,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,Siemens AG,Sysmex Corporation,Danaher Corporation,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,Arkray, Inc.

In addition, rise in demand for next generation immunodiagnostics platform and popularity of personalized medicine is poised to augment the growth of immunodiagnostics market globally. However, high cost of sophisticated immunodiagnostics test, stringent government regulations, and reluctance in adoption of advanced technologies in emerging economies are few factors that impede the market growth. The world immunodiagnostics market is projected reach $17,836 Million by 2022, from $10,738 Million growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2022

The geographical segmentation of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2015, North America accounted for the largest market share in the immunodiagnostics market and is estimated to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.

The Global Immunodiagnostics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Forecast and analysis of Immunodiagnostics Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2022. Forecast and analysis of Immunodiagnostics Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Immunodiagnostics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

