Impact of Covid -19 on Atomizing Metal Powder Market Forecast to 2027 – Höganäs AB, JFE Steel, Kobe Steel, Kymera International

Metal powders are defined as the metal particles which have size less than 1,680 micrometers and possess comparatively a high surface area to mass ratio. They are manufactured with the help of four main processes, such as atomization, chemical, electrolysis, and solid-state reduction. Atomization is considered as the most preferred method used for production of metal powders. The process of atomization mainly consists of three stages, such as melting, dispersion of the melt into droplets, and solidification and cooling.

The atomizing metal powder market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growing demand of atomized metal powders in metallurgy industry. Moreover, rising use of powder metallurgy in the automotive industry provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the atomizing metal powder market. However, fluctuations in the prices of iron ore is projected to hamper the overall growth of the atomizing metal powder market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Atomizing Metal Powder market globally. This report on ‘Atomizing Metal Powder market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Global Atomizing Metal Powder Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the atomizing metal powder market with detailed market segmentation by product , application and geography. The global atomizing metal powder market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading atomizing metal powder market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global atomizing metal powder market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the atomizing metal powder market is segmented into atomizing copper powder, atomizing iron powder and others. Based on Application, the global atomizing metal powder market is divided metallurgy industry, chemical industry, electronic materials, diamond tools, welding, 3d printing and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global atomizing metal powder market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The atomizing metal powder market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the atomizing metal powder market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates marketdynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the atomizing metal powder market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the atomizing metal powder market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The marketpayers fromatomizing metal powder market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for atomizing metal powder in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the atomizing metal powder market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the atomizing metal powder market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH

Hangzhou Yitong New Material Co., Ltd

Höganäs AB

JFE Steel Corporation

Kobe Steel Ltd

Kymera International

Laiwu Feilong Powder Metallurgy Co. Ltd

Makin Metal Powders

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd

Sandvik AB

