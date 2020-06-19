Impact of COVID-19 on Blood Group Typing Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report by 2027

Global Blood Group Typing Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2020-2027). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly changing market scenarios and their impact are covered in the report.

Blood group typing is the process of identifying and classifying a persons blood group into one of the classes (such as those designated A, B, ABor O) by means of laboratory tests.

Blood group typing test is essential to transfuse blood, test donor blood compatibility with recipient patient, and determine the presence of Rh factor. Not all blood types are compatible, so it is important to know the blood group of an individual. Blood typing helps determine the condition of hemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN) in pregnant women, thereby increasing the demand for such tests.

The global blood group typing market can be segmented into type of products, techniques, by test type, end users, and region.

Based on products, the market is categorized into consumables, instruments, and services.

In terms of technique, it is classified into PCR-based and microarray techniques, assay-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing, and other techniques.

Based on test type, it is subdivided into antibody screening, human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing, cross matching series, ABO blood tests, and antigen typing.

Based on end user, it is divided into hospitals, blood banks, clinical laboratories, and other end users.

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Immucor, Inc. (U.S.), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Quotient, Ltd. (U.S.), Novacyt Group (France), BAG Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Rapid Labs (U.K.), Day medical SA (Switzerland), DIAGAST (France), and AXO Science (France).

