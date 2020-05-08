Impact of Covid-19 on Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market DEMAND AND FUTURE SCOPE WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS – DOPONT, DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA, LANXESS, COG

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Industry Forecast To 2026

Chloroprene rubber (hereinafter: CR; synonym: polychloroprene or sometimes Neoprene) is a synthetic rubber produced by polymerization of chloroprene. It is an artificially-made polymer acting as an elastomer. Chloroprene rubber exhibits good chemical stability, and maintains flexibility over a wide temperature range. It is used in a wide variety of applications, such as laptop sleeves, orthopedic braces (wrist, knee, etc.), electrical insulation, liquid and sheet applied elastomeric membranes or flashings, and automotive fanbelts.

Major manufacturers of chloroprene rubber is mainly in Japan, Europe and China. And production in Europe can be gradually shifted to Japan.

There are only 11 manufacturers all over the world. In the future, it is likely that the chloroprene rubber business will not expanse.

Due to backward technology, China chloroprene rubber is not dominant in international trade.

Japan chloroprene rubber price is not high. As the DuPont chloroprene rubber business is sold to Japanese companies, Japan is expected to occupy most market share in global.

Chloroprene rubber process costs high and pollutes the environment, also the alternative product EPDM is much cheaper than chloroprene rubber, therefore Chloroprene rubber products tend to shrinking in the future.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

DOPONT, DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA, LANXESS, COG, Tosoh Corporation, Shanna Synthetic Rubber, Changshou Chemical, Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group, Pidilite, Showa Denko K.K, Nairit Plant,

The Important Type Coverage:

CR122, CR232, CR2441 and CR2442, CR321 and CR 322

Segment by Applications

Solvent-based adhesive, Latex type adhesive

The Chloroprene Rubber (CR) report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. Evaluation of the key market trends with a positive impact on the market over the following couple of years, including an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, comprising of sub-markets, on a regional and global basis.

The industry report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

Some Of The Major Geographies Included In This Study:

North America (U.S and Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

Some major points covered in this Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market report:

1. An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data.

2. The market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments.

3. In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends.

4. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players.

5. The Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

