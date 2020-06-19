Impact of COVID-19 on Computed Tomography (CT) Market Huge Demand in COVID-19: Regional Outlook, Trends, Key Companies Profile, CAGR and Forecast to 2027

Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2020-2027). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly changing market scenarios and their impact are covered in the report.

Computed tomography refers to a digitalized X-ray imaging procedure used to diagnose the internal organs, bones, soft tissue, and blood vessels by creating their detailed image.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2890

CT scanning helps detect different types of cancers by enabling the doctors to confirm the presence of a tumor and determine its size and location. The major factors that fuel the growth of the market are the increase in shift of medical care toward image guided interventions and technological improvement in image processing and resolution.

The report segments the market on the basis of type, application, end users, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into low slice CT scanner (<64 slices), medium slice CT scanner (64 slices), and high slice CT scanner (>64 slices).

Based on application, the market is classified into cardiovascular applications, oncology, neurovascular application, abdomen and pelvic application, pulmonary angiogram, spinal application and musculoskeletal application.

Based on end users, the market is categorized into diagnostic centers, hospitals and others.

Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2890

The Major Key Players Are:

Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical, Hitachi Medical Systems, Neusoft Medical Systems, Neurologica Corporation, DxRay Inc., Samsung Medison, LL Tech Inc., MARS Bioimaging Inc., and Koning Corporation.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research