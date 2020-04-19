Impact of COVID 19 on Forensic Swab Market

Forensic Swab Market, By Shaft (Wood-Stick, Polystyrene), By Type (Flocked, Cotton, Foam) By End User (Hospital, Forensic Science Labs) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

Forensic swabs are widely used by crime scene investigators and forensic scientist for collecting wide range of the evidence-samples such as saliva, blood, and DNA. The samples are analysed in the research laboratory for the desired results. Gathering the biological samples for consecutive DNA analysis is the major applications for the forensic swabs. Increasing criminal activities, growing adoption of the DNA forensics, rising forensic biotech sector, and favourable government support are the major factors propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

However, aspects such as high price of the DNA free forensic swabs and the irregular supply of the new products in market are predictable to restrain market growth. Though, the rising rate of infectious and chronic diseases, investment (R&D), and tech advancements are likely to boost market growth

Market Segmentation

By Swab Shaft

Wood-Stick

Polystyrene

By Type

Flocked

Cotton

Foam

By End User

Forensic Science Labs

Hospitals

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Past few years have experienced an increase in reported crimes and criminal activities. According to the crime statistics published by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), about 17,250 murders were projected to be stated within the U.S. in 2016. Government support for the forensics-related activities is another one of the key factors driving global forensic swab market. The legal framework of numerous countries has realized importance of the forensics.

Presently, forensics is being applied as DNA forensics, toxicology forensics, and others for inspecting criminal offenses. As per the report on forensic science issued by National Criminal Justice Reference Service (NCJRS), National Institute of Justice received funding of USD 125 million over Department of Justice Appropriations Act (DJAA) in 2017 for increasing DNA and other associated forensic programs and the activities and the sexual assault forensic exams.

Regional Overview

The North America accounts for largest regional market owed to growing number of the forensic labs, rising crime cases, and numerous blood sampling. According to historical numbers issued by the NCJRS in July 2014, National DNA Index System (NDIS) enclosed 571,000 forensic profiles. Moreover, an increase in number of the forensic laboratories and rise in number of microbiological tests coupled with rising usage in hospitals support swab market in the region.

Europe accounted for second-largest market share in 2019 owing to the growing research labs, number of hospitals, and increasing accidental cases, this is likely to rise the demand for the swabs in region during forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold third-largest market share over the forecast period owed to the growing prevalence of numerous diseases, demand for the blood sampling, and growing number of the forensic labs. On other hand, the Middle East and Africa is likely to observe slow growth rate due to less contact to forensic labs and also lack of awareness in the region

Competitor overview

In September 2018, the Puritan Medical Products received U.S. patent for the Ultra swab and HydraFlock swab. The swabs are extremely efficient with the proprietary gathering processes and with the unique microstructure properties.

In April 2018, company named Sirchie one of leading manufacturers of the criminal investigations and the forensic science solutions was presented ISO 9001:2015 certification from the DEKRA Certification, Inc. for high-quality products.

In May 2017, the Copan Italia S.p.A. declared the launched specimen assortment device and the rectal FecalSwab for pediatrics.

Key Players

Becton, Dickinson and Company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Copan Italia S.p.A., MWE, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Luna, Puritan Medical Products, Sirchie, MEDTECH Forensics.

