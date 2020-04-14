Impact of COVID 19 on Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

The increasing number of various chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes has fuelled the need for various injectable drug delivery. Contrasting other traditional forms of the drug delivery, injectable allow supreme bioavailability of pharmaceutical drug as bypasses first pass metabolism. With considerable growth in the technological advancements, devices being marketed and manufactured are built so to cater to the precise needs of the patients.

With the initiation of self-injection devices, the injectable drugs can be self-administered without medical assistance. Large number of such technology-oriented advances have taken place in biologics market, which supplementary increases applicability of injectable devices in challenging disease areas. These self-injection devices have permitted patients suffering from the diabetes to manage the insulin levels with various pen-injectors, auto-injectors, and needle-free injectors; therefore, the homecare settings has been increasing in the end-user application.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Devices Self- injection devices Conventional injection devices

Formulation Conventional Drug Delivery Novel Drug Delivery Others



By Therapeutic Use

Autoimmune disorders

Hormonal disorders

Oncology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

The homecare settings or application of such devices has been most profit garnering section with a large group of patients suffering from the chronic diseases and therefore, resulting in high utility of the devices at primary level for the better management and control of the disease.

Regional Overview

North America is anticipated to lead Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market for these drug delivery devices with largest number of patients suffering from various chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer with autoimmune disorders. North America is leading is due to advanced research and technological innovations in the area that permit them to top at designing improved and new drug delivery products.

The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is set to lead remarkably well owing to partnerships with other established global players. The region has also witnessed huge investments in R&D; thus, increasing the growth of the injectable market in APAC.

Key Players

Pfizer, Inc., Schott AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., ELI Lilly & Co

Competitor overview

Key factors increasing competition are fast adoption of various advanced devices for the improved healthcare. Additionally, the major players are often undertaking mergers and acquisitions along with the new product launches to retain their share and diversify product portfolio.

