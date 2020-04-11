Impact of COVID 19 on Software Defined Data Center Market

The Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market is expected to grow from USD 35.41 billion in 2018 to USD 155.74 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 24.74% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market is expected to reach USD 155.74 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.43% from 2018 to 2026. Increasing need for unified management and Integration concerns with legacy IT infrastructure are the major factors attributed to the growth of the Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market. Increased agility and improved efficiency benefits also increases the demand for adoption of SDDC solutions among SMEs. The deployment of SDDC had enabled increased productivity for IT Teams by reducing the repetitive task of provisioning and monitoring. Hence, increased uptime and reduced operational expenditure in enterprises fuels the growth of SDDC market.

Market Overview:

Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) extends the virtualization concepts such as automation, pooling, and abstraction to all data center resources and services to achieve IT as a service. In SDDC, software defined network (SDN) segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the global market owing to a cost-effective alternative with enhanced control solution when compared to traditional networking system. SDN provides the end users in managing the highest degree of change necessary on the network to support virtual workloads, which reduces the complexity of the network in the data center and enables automation and orchestration of network configurations.This holds a strong growth opportunity which positively impact the market during the projected period.

The major key Vendors includes in the software defined data center (SDDC) market are Microsoft, IBM, HP, Cisco Systems, Dell EMC, VMware, Citrix Systems, NEC, Fujitsu, Juniper Networks, Western Digital

Report Description:

The base year for the study has been considered 2018, historic year 2015, 2016, and 2017, the forecast period considered is from 2019 to 2026 The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of global software defined data center (SDDC) market by component, service, type, organization size, vertical and region The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a vital role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026 Porter’s Five Forces model is used in order to recognize the competitive scenario in the global software defined data center (SDDC) market. This report incorporates the industry analysis which is focused on providing an extensive view of the software defined data center (SDDC) market The study also includes attractiveness analysis of sensor, component, solution, and application, and region which are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and attractiveness in terms of present and future opportunity for understanding the future growth of the market The report provides company profile of the key players operating in the software defined data center (SDDC) market and a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offering, segment market share, regional presence, business strategies, innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, partnerships, SWOT analysis, and key financial information. The market estimates have been evaluated by considering the effect of different political, economic, social, technological and legal factors which are based on our extensive secondary research, primary research, and in-house databases.

