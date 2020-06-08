Impact of COVID-19 on Women’s Lingerie Market The Latest Trends | MAS Holdings,PVH Corp.,L-Brands,Chnatelle Group,Hanky Panky

The women’s lingerie market was valued at US$ 35,169.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 77,894.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2027.

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of May 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~5,728,642 confirmed cases and 353,692 total deaths globally.

Some of the key players influencing the Women’s Lingerie Market are

Gap Inc.,Triumph International,Hanesbrands Inc.,Jockey International, Inc.,Hunkemöller International B.V.,MAS Holdings,PVH Corp.,L-Brands,Chnatelle Group,Hanky Panky

Women’s Lingerie Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

By Type (Brassiere, Knickers or Panties, Shapewear, Others)

By Material (Cotton, Silk, Satin, Nylon, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandizers, Specialized Stores, Online, Others)

Women’s Lingerie Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Table of Content- Women’s Lingerie Market

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Women’s Lingerie Market Landscape Women’s Lingerie Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Market Drivers

5.2. Key Market Restraints

5.3. Key Market Opportunities

5.4. Future Trends

5.5. Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints

Women’s Lingerie Market – Global Market Analysis Women’s Lingerie Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Material Women’s Lingerie Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Product Type Women’s Lingerie Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Distribution Channel Women’s Lingerie Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10.1. North America

10.1.1 North America Women’s Lingerie Market Overview

10.1.2 North America Women’s Lingerie Market Forecasts And Analysis

10.1.3 North America Women’s Lingerie Market Forecasts And Analysis – By Material

10.1.4 North America Women’s Lingerie Market Forecasts And Analysis – By Product Type

10.1.5 North America Women’s Lingerie Market Forecasts And Analysis – By Distribution Channel

Industry Landscape Women’s Lingerie Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

