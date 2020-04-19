Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Avocado Market 2019 Trends, Innovation, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Application, Top Companies and Industry Forecast 2024

The global Avocado market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Avocado market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Avocado market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Avocado market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Avocado market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered in the Report Include

Nature

Form

Distribution Channel

End-use

Source

Region

By nature, the global avocado market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to dominate the global avocado market in terms of both value volume owing to its low production cost and labor input. An organic segment to experience comparatively stronger growth rates owing to the rapid adoption of organic based food in developed regions.

By form, the global avocado market is segmented into raw and processed. The raw segment is expected to dominate the global avocado market over the forecast period resulted from the larger fresh avocado demand in retail. The processed segment is further classified into oil, guacamole, puree and other sub-segments. Oil and guacamole to stand as the major volume share of the processed avocado segment.

By distribution channel, the avocado market is segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment is accounted to be the largest volume share owing to the large retail demand for avocado fruits. The indirect segment is further sub-segmented into store-based retailing and e-retailers. The store-based retailing is comprised of hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, independent small grocers, and other store-based retailing.

By end-use, the global avocado market is segmented into food & beverage industry, retail, cosmetics and personal care, and other end-user industries. The source, the global avocado market is segmented into hass, reed, Fuerte, and other avocado sources.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights avocado production and demand region wise. It also provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the avocado fruit ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global avocado market. This study discusses key trends contributing to the growth of the global avocado market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the avocado space. Key players in the global avocado market includes McDaniel Fruit Co., Henry Avocado Corporation, Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc., The Horton Fruit Company, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Superior Foods Companies, Brooks Tropicals Holding, Inc., Salud Foodgroup Europe B.V., Costa Group Holdings Limited, West Pak Avocado, Inc., Olivado USA, and Calavo Growers, Inc.

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

MEA

Each market player encompassed in the Avocado market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Avocado market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Avocado Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Avocado market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Avocado market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

