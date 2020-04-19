Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2026

The global Blood Glucose Test Strips market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Blood Glucose Test Strips market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Blood Glucose Test Strips market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Blood Glucose Test Strips market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Blood Glucose Test Strips market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

companies profiled in the global blood glucose test strips market include Abbott Laboratories, AgaMatrix, Inc., (Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG) PHC Holdings Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., LifeScan, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Sanofi, Trividia Health, Inc., and B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

The global blood glucose test strips market has been segmented as follows:

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, by Technology

Wicking Technology

Channel Technology

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Retailer

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Blood Glucose Test Strips market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Blood Glucose Test Strips market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Blood Glucose Test Strips market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Blood Glucose Test Strips market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

