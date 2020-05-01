Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Demand Increasing for Sports Supplements Market Worldwide Forecast to 2026

The global Sports Supplements market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Sports Supplements market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Sports Supplements market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sports Supplements market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Sports Supplements market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Non-Protein Amino Acids Creatin Beta alanine and L-Carnitin Protein Powder Bars Ready-to-Drink

By Distribution Channel Fitness Club Health Food Stores Online Stores Pharmacy and Drug Stores Supermarkets

By Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



By product type, the market is segmented into non-protein products and protein products. The protein products segment is expected to dominate the global sports supplement market owing to its larger requirement in terms of consumption resulted by benefits related to it. Increase in performance, mass gain, and improved functionality while using protein supplements has resulted in a larger consumer base for the same. Further, the non-protein is sub-segmented as Amino acid, Creatin, and Beta-alanine and L-Carnitin. And protein segment is sub-segmented into powder, bar, ready-to-drink.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into fitness club, health food stores, online stores, pharmacy & drug stores, and supermarkets. The health food store segment is expected to dominate the global sports supplements market over the forecast period this is attributed by the ease of access and deeper penetration of sports supplement through such sales channels.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights sports supplements production and demand region wise. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the sports supplements ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global sports supplements market. This study discusses key trends contributing to the growth of the global sports supplements market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the sports supplements space.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of market attractiveness. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, market attractiveness is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential segment from a sales and delivery perspective in the global sports supplements market.

Each market player encompassed in the Sports Supplements market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Sports Supplements market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Sports Supplements Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Sports Supplements market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Sports Supplements market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

