Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Glycol Ether Market Segments and Key Trends 2019-2028

The global Glycol Ether market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Glycol Ether market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Glycol Ether market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Glycol Ether market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Glycol Ether market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type

E-Series Glycol Ether

P-Series Glycol Ether

By Application

Paints, Coatings & Adhesives

Cleaners

Automotive

Printing Inks

Pharma & Cosmetics

Chemical Intermediates

Electronics & Semiconductors

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size and performance in the global glycol ether market.

Report Structure

The report commences with a market overview that explains the global glycol ether market and provides important market definitions. The section that follows, discusses market dynamics including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends and key regulations.

The next section of the report provides a detailed market share analysis, Y-o-Y growth analysis and the market attractiveness analysis on the basis of segments such as product types and applications of glycol ether. The report provides a comprehensive market outlook for 2016Ã¢â¬â2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the global glycol ether market including new technological developments as well as product offerings for various applications in the global glycol ether market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been provided to present a dashboard view of some of the key players. Detailed profiles of some of the manufacturers of glycol ether have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short term strategies, recent developments and offerings in the global glycol ether market.

Research Methodology

For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and a consolidated forecast made for 2017Ã¢â¬â2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers product-wise weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) of glycol ether across the globe. It is noteworthy to consider that average selling price varies by product type, and is varied for Chinese, regional and global players. A top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category while a bottom-up approach has been used to counter validate the market estimations. Factors such as GDP, paints and coatings industry growth, cleaning industry growth, and commodity chemical prices have been considered.

In order to provide an accurate forecast, the report starts by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global glycol ether market is expected to develop in the future. Critical market data including the base number and segment splits has been devised through in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global glycol ether market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual use of glycol ether and expected consumption in the global glycol ether market during the assessment period.ÃÂ ÃÂ

The report further analyzes the different segments of the global glycol ether market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the global glycol ether market. The report also analyzes the global glycol ether market based on absolute dollar opportunity, usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a sales perspective, absolute dollar opportunity is essential to identify potential resources in the global glycol ether market. Persistence Market Research has also developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global glycol ether market. This market attractiveness index will help clients identify real market opportunities in the global glycol ether market.ÃÂ

Each market player encompassed in the Glycol Ether market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Glycol Ether market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Glycol Ether Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Glycol Ether market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Glycol Ether market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

