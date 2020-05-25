Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hoist Liftruck Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2019-2028

A recent market study on the global Hoist Liftruck market reveals that the global Hoist Liftruck market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Hoist Liftruck market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Hoist Liftruck market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Hoist Liftruck market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsubishi

Columbus McKinnon

Kito

Terex

Konecranes

Ingersoll Rand

TRACTEL

PLANETA

Hitachi

KAWASAKI

J.D. Neuhaus

TOYO

ABUS

Imer International

VERLINDE

DAESAN

ABLE FORGE

Endo Kogyo

Beijing Lieying

Shanghai Yiying

Xi’an Liba

TBM

Jungheinrich

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Manual Hoists

Electric Hoists

Hydraulic Hoists

Segment by Application

Factories

Construction

Marinas & Shipyards

Mining & Excavating Operation

Warehouse

Others

