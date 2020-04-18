Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ride-on Trowel Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2026

The global Ride-on Trowel market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ride-on Trowel market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Ride-on Trowel market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ride-on Trowel market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Ride-on Trowel market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Key market players profiled in the study are Allen Engineering, Bartell Machinery Systems, Atlas Copco, Shanghai Dragon Construction Equipment Co., Ltd., Multiquip-Whiteman, Masterpac, MBW Inc., Shandong Shenhua Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Parchem Construction Supplies Pty. Ltd., Shanghai Dynamic Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. and Wacker Neuson.

The report segments the global ride-on trowel market as:

Steering Type

Mechanical

Hydraulic

Blade Diameter

36”

46”/48”

Above 48”

Fuel Type

Petrol

Diesel

Electric

Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Each market player encompassed in the Ride-on Trowel market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Ride-on Trowel market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Ride-on Trowel Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ride-on Trowel market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Ride-on Trowel market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

