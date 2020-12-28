In-Flight Catering Services Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the In-Flight Catering Services analysis, which studies the In-Flight Catering Services industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.
Global “In-Flight Catering Services Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global In-Flight Catering Services by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global In-Flight Catering Services.
According to this study, over the next five years the In-Flight Catering Services market will register a 16.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 29660 million by 2025, from $ 16400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in In-Flight Catering Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the In-Flight Catering Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the In-Flight Catering Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by In-Flight Catering Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global In-Flight Catering Services Includes:
LSG Group
Emirates Flight Catering
Gategroup Holding AG
Dnata
SATS Ltd.
Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Limited
China Eastern Air Catering Investment Co., Ltd.
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Saudi Airlines Catering Company (SAAC)
Newrest
Flying Food Group
Abby’s Catering
UpperSky Gourmet
Royal Holdings Co. Ltd.
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Economy Class
Business Class
First Class
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Full-Service Carriers
Low-Cost Carriers
Other
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
