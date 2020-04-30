In-flight Entertainment Market Demand, Growth Potential and Opportunity Outlook 2027

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the in-flight entertainment market. APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the in-flight entertainment market. The demand for in-flight entertainment is anticipated to be robust, and will highly impact the choice of airlines. This trend is particularly to be witnessed in China, where the majority of the passengers believe that in-flight entertainment services would be among their priority to choose airlines.

Some of the key players operating in the in-flight entertainment market are Burrana Inc. (Digecor, Inc.), Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Viasat, Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Safran Aerosystems, Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Avionics Corporation), Astronics Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and Gogo, LLC.

Based on aircraft type, the narrow-body aircraft is expected to dominate the in-flight entertainment market during the forecast period. The narrow-body aircraft captures a significant share of the in-flight entertainment type market and is growing continuously due to the increase in the operation of narrow-body aircraft. Also, with the rapid increase in air passengers across the globe, traveling to short and medium haul routes is generating substantial demand for both narrow-body aircraft and entertainment services.

Key findings of the study:

The US holds the largest in-flight entertainment market share in the North America region. North American airline industry is expected to generate novel onboard sales opportunity by enabling the airlines to provide their passengers with exclusively streamed content. The U.S is among the most developed in-flight entertainment market. Owing to this the expectations of the U.S passengers has leveraged, the majority of the travelers in the country are anticipating seamless services, and high-quality connectivity, for which they are also ready to pay even on the short haul flights. This factor would help the US market to sustain its share in the in-flight entertainment market.

In APAC region, India ix expected to be the fastest growing country. The Indian airspace is experiencing significant growth in the commercial airlines, which is majorly attributed to the higher demand for air travel. The commercial airlines in the region are over pressurized with the passenger counts and are continuously increasing their fleets on different routes. Growing passenger count travelling through air and a subsequent increase in the customers opting to avail in-flight services is further anticipated to boost the growth of in-flight entertainment in India.

