In-Flight Wi-Fi Market to Register Substantial Expansion By 2025

Latest market study on “In-Flight Wi-Fi Market 2025 by Types (Hardware and Services); Aircraft Types (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, and Business Jets); Technology (Air to Ground and Satellite) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the In-Flight Wi-Fi market is estimated to reach US$ 7.30 Bn by 2025 from US$ 2.13 Bn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global market for In-Flight Wi-Fi market exhibit high growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth includes growth in population travelling by air along with increased implementation of connectivity technologies with operational benefits. Also, rising trend of In-Flight retails is expected to significantly drive the In-Flight Wi-Fi market.

However, the high cost of implementation, up gradation and maintenance of system may adversely impact the growth of the market in coming years. Despite the factors restraining the market growth, the rising demand for connectivity in rapidly developing economies of APAC is projected to generate optimal growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The global In-Flight Wi-Fi market is segmented into: by types, aircraft types, technology and geography. The market for In-Flight Wi-Fi is anticipated to expand at a prime growth rate in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Annually burgeoning air traffic and airline fleet size, Asia Pacific is primed to experience boom in In-Flight connectivity across the region. Owing to this rise in air traffic throughout the region, which is expected to increase exponentially in forthcoming years, the passenger expectations and willingness to pay for In-Flight Wi-Fi connectivity is also projected to increase.

Demographically, the business flyers in Asian provinces are the early adopters of In-Flight Wi-Fi services, accrediting majority interest on business flights and having better experience of global In-Flight Wi-Fi quality. This category of flyers is also the key influencers who would be recognizing the importance of monetization of high speed internet.

