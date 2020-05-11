In Healthcare sectors: Viral Inactivation Market Key Vendors Analysis 2020 to 2025 (Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGAA (Germany)
Global Viral Inactivation Market to reach USD 771.3 million by 2025 in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The global rise in the number of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases has led to an increase in healthcare expenditure as well as an increase in healthcare spending has mainly boosted the market for the development of new & enhanced therapies to tackle the rise in these diseases. Increasing R&D innovation, drug discoveries, and FDA approvals leading to the commercialization of new drugs has resulted in the growth of the market.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors&challenges which will define the future growth of the market.
Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Method
Solvent Detergent Method
Pasteurization
By Product
Kits and Reagents
Services
Viral Inactivation Systems and Accessories
by Application
Blood & Blood Products
Cellular & Gene Therapy Products
Stem Cell Products
Tissue & Tissue Products
Vaccines and Therapeutics
by End User
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Academic Research Institutes
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGAA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Viral Inactivation in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
