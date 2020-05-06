In Vitro Lung Model Market 2020-2027 Moving Towards a Rapid Growth Rate by Leading Players Epithelix Sàrl, MATTEK, LONZA, InSphero, Emulate

The global in vitro lung model market is anticipated to reach US$ 701.81 Mn in 2027 from US$ 185.80 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global in vitro lung model market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for in vitro lung model is expected to grow, owing to factors such as significant growth in research funding, and increasing adoption of 3d model systems for in vitro studies. Moreover, rising research on lung diseases are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The leading companies operating in the in vitro lung model market include Epithelix Sàrl, MATTEK, LONZA, InSphero, Emulate, Inc., AlveoliX AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PromoCell GmbH, Merck KGaA, and Horizon Discovery Group plc. among others.

The global in vitro lung model market, based on the type, is segmented into 2D, and 3D. In 2018, the 3D segment held the largest market share of the in vitro lung model market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 as 3D in vitro lung models enhance the expression of gene regulation, soluble factors, and response to therapeutic agents.

Research and development is crucial part of the company’s business. The biotechnology companies focus on the research and development (R&D) to come up with new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the greatest medical and commercial potential. The companies are invest majorly on the R&Ds with the aim of developing high quality and innovative products to the market. As per the report of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Research and Development expenditure of the biopharmaceutical companies has increased from US$ 49.6 billion 2012 to US$ 58.8 billion in 2015. R&D spending by the major companies operating in this market has increased over the years.

The cases of asthma, lung cancer, and COPD has been growing across the globe at a significant rate. Thus there is a growing need to study lung diseases specifically. Since early 2010’s the practices of creating lab-grown organ buds, mostly referred to as ‘organoids’, have become more popular. These organ buds are miniature organ-like structures that are maintained in the lab, and researchers are able to grow these organoids, which resembles human body tissues. Lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) among others are significantly causing death and illness worldwide.

