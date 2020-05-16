Incisive evaluation of Europe Industrial Safety Footwear Market Research Report Released With Growth, Latest Trends & Forecasts Till 2024

Rising demand from food processing, utilities and pharmaceutical industries is likely to enhance growth of Europe industrial safety footwear market size. Shifting consumer preferences towards premium FMCG products may enhance oil & gas, manufacturing and transportation industries thereby stimulating product demand. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Industrial Safety Footwear Market analysis based on Material, Product, Application, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to exceed USD 2.5 billion by 2024. These products provide safety and security to workers, reduces severity and prevent injuries occurring in workplace. Industrial safety footwear consists of various products such as safety boots, shoes, trainers, and riggers which may enhance market growth on account of enhanced toe & metatarsal bone protection, electrical and puncture resistance.

Europe rubber industrial safety footwear market size was valued at over USD 50 million in 2017 and is predicted to grow significantly in the forecast timeframe. These products offer several benefits such as water resistance, strong grip, electric-hazard protection and chemical resistance which may boost regional industrial safety footwear market growth.

Europe industrial safety footwear market from manufacturing applications may exhibit significant gains of about 5% by 2024. These products provide protection against injuries causing from various sharp objects, impact of heavy objects, and slippery floors which greatly enhances worker safety.

Europe industrial safety boots market may surpass USD 510 million in the predicted timeframe. These products provide high protection to ankle, feet and lower leg. Also, these products provide other benefits including impermeability, chemical protection, concrete & fuel resistance which may accelerate the growth of Europe industrial safety footwear market size.

France plastics industrial safety footwear market may register gains close to 2% up to 2024 on account of rising construction, pharmaceuticals & automobile manufacturing and rapid industrialization. These products offer high protection, reduces shoe weight, provides electric-shock resistance and non-detectability by metal detectors which may promote Europe industrial safety footwear market growth.

JAL Group France, Dunlop Boots, Honeywell International, and Uvex Group are the major manufacturers in the significantly competitive Europe industrial safety footwear market. Various industry participants are focusing on acquisitions and partnerships to enhance their market.

Segments we Cover:

Europe Industrial Safety Footwear Market Forecast, By Material

Leather

Rubber

Plastic

Waterproof

Polyurethane

Europe Industrial Safety Footwear Market Analysis, By Product

Shoes

Boots

