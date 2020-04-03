Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for Nebuliser Market

According to medical science, a drug delivery device which used to administer medication in a form of mist which is to be inhaled into the lungs is called as a nebuliser. This medical device is generally used for the treatment of asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, cystic fibrosis and other respiratory disorders and diseases. While functioning, nebulisers use compressed air and oxygen and thus break the solution into small aerosoldroplets which can be directly inhaled with the help of mouthpiece which is connected to the device. Ideally, the nebuliser should be used for around three to four times a day. The more usage of it may likely to increase the risk of infection in lungs. The nebuliser is mainly fallen into two categories, i.e. mechanical and electrical. Both the types are easy to use even at home.

Nebuliser Market: Advantages and disadvantages

Nebuliser gives immediate relief to the patients who suffer from the asthma attack or having Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease as the solution goes directly into the respiratory tract. They are easy to use and in an acute situation of breathlessness, patients can immediately use it as a home remedy before approaching hospitals or private clinics. Nebulisers are suitable for both, elderly persons and for youngsters. Even infants with respiratory diseases such as pneumonia, bronchitis or asthma are administered with the nebuliser as they have relatively fewer side effects than oral administration of the same medication. Along with all these benefits, there are certain disadvantages which are associated with a nebuliser. One of the most common drawbacks of using nebuliser is, it can carry infection into the lungs through tubes or chambers of the nebuliser if the usage is for the long term. Nebulisers are larger and less portable. They are noisy and require an electrical power source to operate. Half of the drug is wasted during the use of nebuliser as the drug converted into vapour which goes out while using the device. Thus, the medication through nebuliser is generally a costly affair.

Nebuliser Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the major factors which are fuelling the growth of nebuliser market is increasing air pollution. Rising number of vehicles, growth of industries, reduction in the number of trees, etc. are responsible for rising of air pollution which is ultimately resulted in the number of lung diseases. For immediate relief from these various lung diseases including asthma, the use of nebulisers is increased which is creating a positive impact on the global nebuliser market. Another factor which is driving the growth of global nebuliser market is the increasing aged population across the globe. The prevalence of respiratory diseases is more in aged population rather than youngsters which are creating robust development in global nebuliser market. However, the risk of infection associated with the long-term use of a nebuliser and its less portability are hampering the growth of global nebuliser market.

Nebuliser Market: Region

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the various initiatives taken by the government to fight with it are increasing the use of nebuliser in North America. Developing regions like Asia-Pacific is also creating the positive impact on the nebuliser market due to increasing number of the population diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and other lung related diseases.

Nebuliser Market: Forecast

Smoking, rising environmental pollution and the various types of allergies associated with it, will increase the respiratory disorders such as asthma and other lung diseases in coming years. These respiratory disorders will increase the demand of nebulisers in future.

Nebuliser Market: Key players

