Increasing employee turnover is expected to boost the human resource management software market growth

Human resource management software market in global is expected to grow from US$ 15.78 Bn in 2018 to US$ 30.06 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.5% from the year 2019 to 2027.

North America was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. North America human resource management software market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to the increasing spending in the automation technologies in the region.

Global Human Resource Management Software Market : Companies Mentioned

Accenture PLC

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Cezanne HR Limited

Kronos Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Paycom Software, Inc.

SAP SE

Ultimate Software Group Inc.

Workday, Inc.

Increasing employee turnover is expected to boost the market

In a tight recruitment and talent market, retaining talent is one of the greatest concerns as employees are the most valuable business assets of any organization. The percentage or number of workers leaving an organization and being replaced by new employees indicates an employee turnover of that particular organization. The employee turnover of companies nowadays is high, which might negatively impact the company’s profits and organizational performance. It is also frustrating for them as it might lead to loss of their fair-potential employees.

According to the statistics, ~150 million people are at work in the US. Nevertheless, the US employees continue to leave the job for what they see as better opportunities. As per statistics, in 2018, ~41.4 million US workers voluntarily quit their jobs for better-paying positions. According to a study by WorldatWork, in the US, industries such as hospitality (31.8%), healthcare (20.4%), and manufacturing and distribution (20%) experienced a high rate of turnover in 2018.

Global Human resource management software Market – Enterprise Size Insights

The global human resource management software market by enterprise size was led by large enterprise segment. Small and medium enterprise segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Global Human resource management software Market – End-User Insights

The global human resource management software market by end-user was led by IT and telecom segment. BFSI segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

