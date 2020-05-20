India Frozen Pizza Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth Forecast to 2027

Growing inclination toward fast food consumption is driving the Indian frozen pizza market. Increasing disposable income, growing population, rapid urbanization, and developments in freezing and cold chain technologies are further expected to drive the growth of India frozen pizza market in the upcoming years.

India is one of the lucrative markets for frozen pizza companies as a vast retail network is growing at a rapid pace along with enhanced supply chain network. For instance, big retail and convenience stores have a separate section for frozen foods. This has led to significant improvements in the standards of food storage, therefore maintaining the shelf life of perishables and making them available to more consumers. Various players in the frozen food industry are aiming to tap the opportunity and have significantly entered the market with newer and customized frozen pizza products. This has further supported the growth of the .

The India frozen pizza market by crust type has been categorized in thin crust, thick crust, and others. Thick crust pizza is made by rolling the dough of a pizza into thick sheets, and thus, this type needs more cooking time than thin-crust pizza types. It uses thicker ingredients and thicker dough, requiring different water-to-flour ratios, which helps increase the viscosity of dough. Frozen thick crust pizzas are usually prepared with more toppings than thin crusts, due to which people have developed likeliness toward thick crust frozen pizza.

Based on toppings, the India frozen pizza market has been segmented into vegetables toppings and meat toppings. Under toppings segment, vegetables toppings are the leading segment in the India frozen pizza market. Frozen pizza with vegetable toppings is one of the most loved dishes by kids and adults in India. This fast food is usually made delicious with ingredients like onion, capsicum, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, spinach, olives, sauces, tomatoes, and cheeses, along with additional herbs and spices to add more tastes and flavors. The vegetable frozen pizza is widely available in various supermarkets and hypermarkets in India. The growth of India frozen pizza market with vegetable toppings is attributed to its vitamins, minerals, fiber, and the phytonutrient content as well as lesser fat content than other toppings.

