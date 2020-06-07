Induction Furnace (IF) Market | Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2026 | OTTO JUNKER, Inductotherm Group, ABP Induction Systems

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Quality Market Research on Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Induction Furnace (IF) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Induction Furnace (IF) market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Induction Furnace (IF) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Get the Sample of this Report with Detail TOC and List of [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1603017/global-induction-furnace-if-market

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Induction Furnace (IF) market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

OTTO JUNKER, Inductotherm Group, ABP Induction Systems, ECM Technologies, Electrotherm, EFD Induction, SMS, Ajax Tocco, Indotherm, Megatherm, Ningbo Haishun Electronic, Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace, Retech Systems LLC, Hebei YUANTUO, Dai-ichi Kiden, Jinlai Electromechanical, Agni Electrical, Shenzhen Shuangping

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Induction Furnace (IF) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Induction Furnace (IF) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Induction Furnace (IF) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Induction Furnace (IF) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market Segmentation by Product:

Induction Melting Furnace

Induction Heating Furnace

Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market Segmentation by Application:

Non-Ferrous

Ferrous

Specialty Melting

Regions Covered in the Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Induction Furnace (IF) market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Induction Furnace (IF) market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Induction Furnace (IF) market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Induction Furnace (IF) market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Induction Furnace (IF) market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Induction Furnace (IF) market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Induction Furnace (IF) market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Induction Furnace (IF) market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Induction Furnace (IF) market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Ask for Customized Report as per Your [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1603017/global-induction-furnace-if-market

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Induction Furnace (IF) Market Overview

1.1 Induction Furnace (IF) Product Overview

1.2 Induction Furnace (IF) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Induction Melting Furnace

1.2.2 Induction Heating Furnace

1.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Induction Furnace (IF) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Induction Furnace (IF) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Induction Furnace (IF) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Induction Furnace (IF) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Induction Furnace (IF) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Induction Furnace (IF) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Induction Furnace (IF) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Induction Furnace (IF) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Induction Furnace (IF) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Induction Furnace (IF) by Application

4.1 Induction Furnace (IF) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Non-Ferrous

4.1.2 Ferrous

4.1.3 Specialty Melting

4.2 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Induction Furnace (IF) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Induction Furnace (IF) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) by Application

5 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Induction Furnace (IF) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Induction Furnace (IF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Induction Furnace (IF) Business

10.1 OTTO JUNKER

10.1.1 OTTO JUNKER Corporation Information

10.1.2 OTTO JUNKER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 OTTO JUNKER Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 OTTO JUNKER Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.1.5 OTTO JUNKER Recent Development

10.2 Inductotherm Group

10.2.1 Inductotherm Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Inductotherm Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Inductotherm Group Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 OTTO JUNKER Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.2.5 Inductotherm Group Recent Development

10.3 ABP Induction Systems

10.3.1 ABP Induction Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 ABP Induction Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ABP Induction Systems Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ABP Induction Systems Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.3.5 ABP Induction Systems Recent Development

10.4 ECM Technologies

10.4.1 ECM Technologies Corporation Information

10.4.2 ECM Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 ECM Technologies Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ECM Technologies Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.4.5 ECM Technologies Recent Development

10.5 Electrotherm

10.5.1 Electrotherm Corporation Information

10.5.2 Electrotherm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Electrotherm Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Electrotherm Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.5.5 Electrotherm Recent Development

10.6 EFD Induction

10.6.1 EFD Induction Corporation Information

10.6.2 EFD Induction Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 EFD Induction Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 EFD Induction Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.6.5 EFD Induction Recent Development

10.7 SMS

10.7.1 SMS Corporation Information

10.7.2 SMS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 SMS Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 SMS Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.7.5 SMS Recent Development

10.8 Ajax Tocco

10.8.1 Ajax Tocco Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ajax Tocco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Ajax Tocco Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Ajax Tocco Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.8.5 Ajax Tocco Recent Development

10.9 Indotherm

10.9.1 Indotherm Corporation Information

10.9.2 Indotherm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Indotherm Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Indotherm Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.9.5 Indotherm Recent Development

10.10 Megatherm

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Induction Furnace (IF) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Megatherm Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Megatherm Recent Development

10.11 Ningbo Haishun Electronic

10.11.1 Ningbo Haishun Electronic Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ningbo Haishun Electronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Ningbo Haishun Electronic Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ningbo Haishun Electronic Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.11.5 Ningbo Haishun Electronic Recent Development

10.12 Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace

10.12.1 Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.12.5 Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace Recent Development

10.13 Retech Systems LLC

10.13.1 Retech Systems LLC Corporation Information

10.13.2 Retech Systems LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Retech Systems LLC Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Retech Systems LLC Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.13.5 Retech Systems LLC Recent Development

10.14 Hebei YUANTUO

10.14.1 Hebei YUANTUO Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hebei YUANTUO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Hebei YUANTUO Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hebei YUANTUO Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.14.5 Hebei YUANTUO Recent Development

10.15 Dai-ichi Kiden

10.15.1 Dai-ichi Kiden Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dai-ichi Kiden Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Dai-ichi Kiden Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Dai-ichi Kiden Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.15.5 Dai-ichi Kiden Recent Development

10.16 Jinlai Electromechanical

10.16.1 Jinlai Electromechanical Corporation Information

10.16.2 Jinlai Electromechanical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Jinlai Electromechanical Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Jinlai Electromechanical Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.16.5 Jinlai Electromechanical Recent Development

10.17 Agni Electrical

10.17.1 Agni Electrical Corporation Information

10.17.2 Agni Electrical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Agni Electrical Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Agni Electrical Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.17.5 Agni Electrical Recent Development

10.18 Shenzhen Shuangping

10.18.1 Shenzhen Shuangping Corporation Information

10.18.2 Shenzhen Shuangping Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Shenzhen Shuangping Induction Furnace (IF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Shenzhen Shuangping Induction Furnace (IF) Products Offered

10.18.5 Shenzhen Shuangping Recent Development

11 Induction Furnace (IF) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Induction Furnace (IF) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Induction Furnace (IF) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 428 8800

India: +91 9766 478 224

Email – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com

”