Industrial Automation Systems Market Opportunities, Key Players, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026 | ABB, Emerson, Honeywell

LOS ANGELES, United States:

The report titled, Global Industrial Automation Systems Market is recently published by QY Research. The analysts and researchers have performed primary as well as secondary research on a large scale with the help of various methodologies like Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE Analysis.

Key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future have been discussed in the report. A detailed analysis of the factors positively influencing the growth has been done by the professionals. Besides, factors that may act as key challenges for the participants are examined in the report.

Players having a strong presence are investigated in the report. Competitive scenario is also looked over by inspecting the key business strategies considered by the vendors to sustain their hold. This complete analysis will definitely act as an effective tool for the manufacturers to gain an insight into the overall present and future scenario and accordingly plan their strategies:

Key Players:

ABB, Emerson, Honeywell, Siemens, GE, Mitsubishi, Omron, Toshiba, Wartsila, Larsen & Toubro, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Dubrule Electrical & Automation

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Industrial Automation Systems Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Industrial Automation Systems Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Industrial Automation Systems Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

To further widen the understanding, the authors of the report have studied the key segments including product type, end use, and application. This breakdown is based on parameters like size, share, CGAR, production, and consumption. Additionally, regional analysis of the industry is carried out by the analysts to provide the end users with the information regarding the potential regions and their respective countries.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Segmentation by Product:

Fixed or Hard Automation

Programmable Automation

Flexible or Soft Automation

Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Segmentation by Application:

Marine

Oil & Gas

Energy

Construction

Automotive

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Industrial Automation Systems Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

What the Report has in Store for you?

 Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and estimated projections of the industry size from the value and volume point of view

 Future Opportunities: In this section of the report, Industrial Automation Systems participants are provided with the information on the future prospects that the Industrial Automation Systems industry is likely to offer

 Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the major trends and developments taking place in the Industrial Automation Systems marketplace and their estimated impact on the overall growth

 Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Industrial Automation Systems industry segments including product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

 Regional Analysis: Industrial Automation Systems vendors are offered crucial information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus helping them to invest in profitable regions

 Competitive Landscape: This unit of the report throws light on the competitive scenario of the Industrial Automation Systems industry by focusing on the key strategies taken up by the vendors to consolidate their presence in the Industrial Automation Systems business.

Important Points Covered in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Automation Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fixed or Hard Automation

1.4.3 Programmable Automation

1.4.4 Flexible or Soft Automation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Marine

1.5.3 Oil & Gas

1.5.4 Energy

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Automation Systems Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Industrial Automation Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Automation Systems, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Industrial Automation Systems Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Automation Systems Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Automation Systems Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Industrial Automation Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Industrial Automation Systems Production by Regions

4.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Automation Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Industrial Automation Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Industrial Automation Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Automation Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Industrial Automation Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Industrial Automation Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Industrial Automation Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Industrial Automation Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Industrial Automation Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Industrial Automation Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Industrial Automation Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Industrial Automation Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Automation Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Industrial Automation Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Automation Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Automation Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Overview

8.1.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Related Developments

8.2 Emerson

8.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

8.2.2 Emerson Overview

8.2.3 Emerson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Emerson Product Description

8.2.5 Emerson Related Developments

8.3 Honeywell

8.3.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

8.3.2 Honeywell Overview

8.3.3 Honeywell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Honeywell Product Description

8.3.5 Honeywell Related Developments

8.4 Siemens

8.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.4.2 Siemens Overview

8.4.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Siemens Product Description

8.4.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.5 GE

8.5.1 GE Corporation Information

8.5.2 GE Overview

8.5.3 GE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 GE Product Description

8.5.5 GE Related Developments

8.6 Mitsubishi

8.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

8.6.2 Mitsubishi Overview

8.6.3 Mitsubishi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Mitsubishi Product Description

8.6.5 Mitsubishi Related Developments

8.7 Omron

8.7.1 Omron Corporation Information

8.7.2 Omron Overview

8.7.3 Omron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Omron Product Description

8.7.5 Omron Related Developments

8.8 Toshiba

8.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.8.2 Toshiba Overview

8.8.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.8.5 Toshiba Related Developments

8.9 Wartsila

8.9.1 Wartsila Corporation Information

8.9.2 Wartsila Overview

8.9.3 Wartsila Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Wartsila Product Description

8.9.5 Wartsila Related Developments

8.10 Larsen & Toubro

8.10.1 Larsen & Toubro Corporation Information

8.10.2 Larsen & Toubro Overview

8.10.3 Larsen & Toubro Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Larsen & Toubro Product Description

8.10.5 Larsen & Toubro Related Developments

8.11 Mitsubishi Electric

8.11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

8.11.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

8.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Mitsubishi Electric Product Description

8.11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Related Developments

8.12 Schneider Electric

8.12.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

8.12.2 Schneider Electric Overview

8.12.3 Schneider Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Schneider Electric Product Description

8.12.5 Schneider Electric Related Developments

8.13 Dubrule Electrical & Automation

8.13.1 Dubrule Electrical & Automation Corporation Information

8.13.2 Dubrule Electrical & Automation Overview

8.13.3 Dubrule Electrical & Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Dubrule Electrical & Automation Product Description

8.13.5 Dubrule Electrical & Automation Related Developments

9 Industrial Automation Systems Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Industrial Automation Systems Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Industrial Automation Systems Sales Channels

11.2.2 Industrial Automation Systems Distributors

11.3 Industrial Automation Systems Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Industrial Automation Systems Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Industrial Automation Systems Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Industrial Automation Systems Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

