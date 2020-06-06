Industrial Filtration Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2025: Alfa Laval, Donaldson, Danaher, Parker Hannifin, Eaton and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Industrial Filtration Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Industrial Filtration Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Industrial Filtration Market.

The Global Industrial Filtration size is projected to reach USD 41.1 Billion by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 29.5 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Industrial Filtration Market:

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Donaldson (US)

Danaher (US)

Parker Hannifin (US)

Eaton (Ireland)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland)

The industrial filtration market, by type, is segmented into air and liquid. The liquid filtration segment is driven owing to the increase in demand for zero discharge & zero-emission from manufacturing, and public utilities. Furthermore, the advanced environmental technologies installed in wastewater treatment plants to treat industrial water is likely to increase the demand for liquid type filtration. The most commonly used technology for liquid filtration is pressure technology and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Nonwoven fabrics accounted for the highest share of the global industrial filtration market in 2019. The growth of this fabric is due to high absorbency, strength, and reliability. Nonwoven fabric is the most used filter media. The complex arrangement of fibers, high speed and low-cost manufacturing techniques, and various design possibilities due to the versatility of the structure make them suitable for use in a wide variety of industries such as pharmaceuticals, mineral processing, and others.

Table Of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Premium Insights

4.1. Attractive Opportunities In The Industrial Filtration

4.2. Industrial Filtration Market, By Region

4.3. Industrial Filtration Market, By Type

4.4. Industrial Filtration Market, By Product Type

4.5. Industrial Filtration Market, By Filter Media

4.6. Industrial Filtration Market, By Industry

Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges

Industrial Filtration , By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Liquid

6.2.1. By Technology

6.2.1.1. Pressure Filtration

6.2.1.2. Centrifugal Filtration

6.2.1.3. Gravity Filtration

6.2.1.4. Vacuum Filtration

6.2.1.5. Others

6.3. Air

6.3.1. By Technology

6.3.1.1. Mechanical

6.3.1.2. Electronic

6.3.1.3. Gas Phase

Industrial Filtration, By Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Pressure Filtration

7.3. Centrifugal Filtration

7.4. Gravity Filtration

7.5. Vacuum Filtration

7.6. Hepa

7.7. Ulpa

7.8. Electrostatic Precipitator

7.9. Others

Industrial Filtration, By Filter Media

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Metal

8.3. Activated Carbon/Charcoal

8.4. Fiber Glass

8.5. Filter Paper

8.6. Non-Woven And Synthetic Fabric

….and More