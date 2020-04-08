Industrial Margarine Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players Upto 2027
The global industrial margarine market accounted for US$ 2480.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account for US$ 3330.4 Mn by 2027.
The North American region accounted for the largest share in the global industrial margarine market. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demands in the best possible way. Several domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in the North American region. In the North America region, the US is the dominating market for industrial margarine. The increasing number of new modified margarine product launches by margarine manufacturers such as low-fat or fat-free spreads and fortified margarine with milk containing vitamin D act as catalysts for the growth in demand for industrial margarine. Major market players present in the North America industrial margarine market, includes Associated British Foods, Bunge Limited, and Conagra Foodservice, Inc., among others.
Global Industrial Margarine Market
Market Insights
Extensive application of industrial margarine in bakery, foodservice and food processing industries provides an opportunity for the industrial margarine market growth
Industrial margarine is widely used in making bakery items and other food processing industries. It is used in puff pastries, croissants, cakes, bread, chocolate, sweet rolls, cookies, and biscuits. Since cost of margarine and fat content is lower as compared to butter, it is preferred by most bakers, food processors, and foodservice providers like hotels, restaurants, and cafes (HORECA). The growing consumption of industrial margarine by fast food chains and bakeries is fostering the growth of the global industrial margarine market. Manufacturers in the bakery industry are using industrial margarine on a large scale to increase the sales by offering low-fat and low-calorie baked products while targeting health-conscious consumers. In HORECA, margarine is used as spreads, toppings for dishes like pizza, pasta, and burger, stir-fried vegetables, and many more. Industrial Margarine is quite popular among the consumers of Italy, Spain, Russia, The UK, and The US. There is a growing demand for vegan bakery products, confectionaries, and convenience food among consumers who do not prefer dairy-based food items. The need for replacements for butter derived from milk is driving the demand for plant-based (vegan) industrial margarine.
A Surge in demand for low-calorie food items is expected to boost the demand for industrial margarine
Growing concern about weight management and rise in calorie consciousness among the consumers in developed and developing countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific such as the US, the UK, India, and China has created a high demand for foods low in cholesterol and unhealthy fats. There is a growing demand for low-fat food & beverages owing to changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness, which in turn is driving the growth of the industrial margarine market. Millennials and Generation Z are actively adopting healthy diets low in fats, cholesterol, and calories. Industrial margarine remains a popular spread for many millennials owing to its low price and health benefits. Some of the major manufacturers involved in producing industrial margarine such as Vandemoortele, Unilever Plc, Richardson International Limited, and Conagra Brands, Inc. are offering low-calorie industrial margarine to cater to the health-conscious younger generation.
Type Insights
Based on the type, the global industrial margarine market has been segmented into spreadable margarine, all-purpose industrial margarine, and butter blend. Under the type segment, the spreadable industrial margarine market is projected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Industrial margarine shows good spread-ability at refrigeration temperature as compared to butter. The attribute of good spread-ability of margarine in comparison to butter has made margarine a more popular and less expensive table spread. Industrial margarine remains a popular spread used on toast and bread. Owing to its smoothness and creamy texture, it is widely used as a replacement to the more expensive butter. Margarine spreads are also low in cholesterol and trans-fats and hence are considered a healthy option. The low LDL cholesterol in industrial margarine is likely to drive the market for industrial margarine, as it is growing consumed by the cholesterol conscious people.
