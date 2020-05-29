Industrial Radiography Equipment Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – 3DX-Ray Ltd, Anritsu Corporation, Bosello High Technology S.R.L., Comet Group

Industrial radiography is a non-destructive testing where manufactured components are inspected to verify the internal structure and integrity of the sample. Industrial radiography is utilizing either X-rays or gamma rays, both in forms of electromagnetic radiation. Industrial radiography equipment is gaining popularity across the globe, especially in developing economies. This popularity is expanding semiconductor industry and increasing miniaturization of electronic components globally.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising demand for radiography equipment from automotive and aerospace industry, increased the accuracy of inspection. The adoption of advanced technology, strict regulation of government towards safety are majorly driving the Industrial Radiography Equipment market. However, high operational cost and risk of radiation are limiting the Industrial Radiography Equipment market growth. Moreover, rapid industrialization, provision of customized solutions and the growing opportunity for radiography in additive manufacturing are expected to create new roads for the Industrial Radiography Equipment market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Industrial Radiography Equipment industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Industrial Radiography Equipment market with detailed market segmentation by imaging technique, industry and geography. The global Industrial Radiography Equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Industrial Radiography Equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Industrial Radiography Equipment market is segmented on the basis of imaging technique and industry. Based on imaging technique, the market is segmented as film-based radiography and digital radiography. On the basis of the industry the market is segmented petrochemical and gas, power generation, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and transportation, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Industrial Radiography Equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Industrial Radiography Equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Industrial Radiography Equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Industrial Radiography Equipment market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Industrial Radiography Equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Industrial Radiography Equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Industrial Radiography Equipment in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Industrial Radiography Equipment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Industrial Radiography Equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

3DX-Ray Ltd

Anritsu Corporation

Bosello High Technology S.R.L.

Comet Group

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric

Nikon Corporation

NOVO DR Ltd

PerkinElmer, Inc

Shimadzu Corporation

