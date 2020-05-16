Industrial Refrigeration System Market Key Players & Growth Rate and Forecasts to 2027

The global industrial refrigeration system market is expected to grow to US$ 33.66 Bn by 2025 from US$ 20.02 Bn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The importance of refrigerant systems in industries such as food processing and storing, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, oil & gas and transportation industry has gained prominence over the years. This has led the manufacturers to continuously innovate and design technologically advanced refrigeration systems which marked a significant influence on the end users. Innovations in the field of refrigerants have witnessed several alternatives and up gradations like HFC to Ammonia and then Ammonia to CO2 and again Ammonia (NH3) and CO2 cascade. These innovations have been positively impacting the industrial refrigeration system market in the last few years. The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of Industrial Refrigeration System market based by refrigerant type, equipment, application, and geography.

The need to conserve energy while mitigating climate impacts is putting pressure on manufacturers to come up with new ways to improve energy efficiency and reduce damage to the ozone layer. This pressure is driving an uber-trend of sustainability in the refrigeration industry and has led to some truly innovative solutions and breakthrough technologies, especially in the design and production of compressors. As an example, Variable speed compressors are extremely flexible and provide tremendous energy efficiency. They are designed to adapt the cooling capacity according to the refrigeration need and are capable of working in any energy grid worldwide, no matter the voltage and/or frequency. Because a variable speed compressor cools according to need, it consumes 40% less energy than a conventional compressor. Hence, innovative industrial refrigeration solutions with respect to the design and production of compressors to set the trend in Industrial Refrigeration System.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Industrial Refrigeration System market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Industrial Refrigeration System market segments and regions.

