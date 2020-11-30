Industrial Robot Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Industrial Robotanalysis, which studies the Industrial Robotindustry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global "Industrial Robot Market 2020-2025" Research Report categorizes the global Industrial Robot by key players, product type, applications and regions, etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Industrial Robot market will register a 6.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14940 million by 2025, from $ 11470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Industrial Robot business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Industrial RobotIncludes:

FANUC

Omron (Adept)

KUKA

Yaskawa (Motoman)

Nachi

ABB

EPSON Robots

Kawasaki Robotics

Staubli

Comau

Yamaha

Hyundai Robotics

Universal Robots

DENSO Robotics

Shibaura Machine

Panasonic

Star Seiki

Mitsubishi Electric

OTC Daihen

Robostar

Inovance Group

STEP Electric Corporation

Estun Automation

Guangdong Topstar Technology

Techman

Siasun

JEL Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

