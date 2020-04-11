Industrial Tapes Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2024

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global industrial tapes market size is projected to reach a value of US$ 73.3 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024. An industrial tape comprises an adhesive coating and a backing material and is utilized for masking, bonding, packaging, wrapping and electrical sealing. It is water and shock-resistant and employed in attaching different components such as foams, cushions and lighting fixtures. As compared to the conventional binding techniques, such as welding, screws and fasteners, the industrial tape offers a high level of adhesive strength and superior insulation. It also assists in enhancing the stability of the product and resisting against toxic materials and temperature changes, which make it suitable for use in extreme weather conditions.

Some of the key players being: Avery Dennison Corporation, H.B Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Ashland Inc., Sika AG, Saint Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Company, The DOW Chemical Company, VON Roll Holding AG and The 3M Company.

Global Industrial Tapes Market Trends:

As industrial tapes offer favorable properties including water/shock resistance and high peel and tensile strength, it finds vast applications in operations including insulation, packaging, vehicle assembly, electronic components assembly and heating ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) operations. Apart from this, these tapes are rapidly replacing mechanical fasteners like bolts and screws to serve as a light-weight alternative, hide any visible joint and attachment, and improve the aesthetic appeal of a product. Further, governments in numerous countries are introducing policies to encourage the manufacturing of zero-residue, eco-friendly and bio-degradable tapes to reduce carbon emissions.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Filament Tapes

2. Aluminum Tapes

3. Duct Tapes

4. Adhesive Transfer Tapes

5. Others

Market Breakup by Tape Backing Material:

1. Polypropylene

2. Paper

3. Polyvinyl Chloride

4. Others

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Packaging Application

2. Masking and Protective Application

3. Electrical and Electronic Application

4. Specialized Application

5. Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. Manufacturing Industry

2. Automotive Industry

3. Construction Industry

4. Logistics Industry

5. Electrical Industry

6. Others

Market Breakup by Mode of Application:

1. Pressure Sensitive Application

2. Solvent Based Application

3. Hot Melt-Based Application

4. Acrylic Based Application

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

