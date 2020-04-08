Industrial Ultrasonic Transducer Market Projected to Register CAGR to 2027 -APC International, Ltd, Audiowell Electronics Co., Ltd., Crest Ultrasonics Corporation

Industrial Ultrasonic Transducer market is estimated to reach US$ 1,064.1 Mn by 2027 from US$ 609.5 Mn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global manufacturing and oil & gas industries are rapidly expanding as more and newer regions are investing in adopting manufacturing plants in their localities. The expansion in the manufacturing and oil & gas industry is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance plant productivity, maintain the edge with the customers, and gain competitive advantage. The development in these industries is driven by economic growth worldwide. Also, the industry is presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems, and processes of the modern factory.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007927/

Top Key Players:- APC International, Ltd, Audiowell Electronics (Guangdong) Co., Ltd., Crest Ultrasonics Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Optel, Piezo Technologies, Sonotec GMBH, Weber Ultrasonics AG, Weber Ultrasonics AG, and Siemens AG

In October 2018, the North American manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) accounted for 52.4. The PMI is expected to remain strong in North America, signifying a strong recovery of the manufacturing sector, increasing industrial advancement in emerging Mexico, and intensifying commodities prices. Steady and consistent economic growth in these industries is a major driving factor for the development and advancements globally. Further, these industries are presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems, and processes of the modern factory.

Geographically, North America region holds the largest share in the industrial ultrasonic transducer market for the current year. Further Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The market for industrial ultrasonic transducer has been segmented on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and geography. The industrial ultrasonic transducer market based on type is sub-segmented into contact transducer, dual element transducer, immersion transducer, shear wave transducer, delay line transducer, and others.

The report segments the global industrial ultrasonic transducer market as follows:

Global Industrial Ultrasonic Transducer Market – By Type

Contact Transducer

Dual Element Transducer

Immersion Transducer

Shear Wave Transducer

Delay Line Transducer

Others

Global Industrial Ultrasonic Transducer Market – By Application

Level and Measurement

Non-destructive Testing

Process Control

Others

Global Industrial Ultrasonic Transducer Market – By Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Pharmaceutical

Pulp & Paper

Metallurgy & Engineering

Others

Purchase This Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007927/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Electronics and Semiconductor s, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Materials, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Technology, Media, and telecommunication, Manufacturing and Construction.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/