Industrial Ultrasonic Transducer Market to Witness a Healthy Growth by 2027

The industrial ultrasonic transducer market accounted to US$ 609.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,064.1 Mn by 2027.

Geographically, the industrial ultrasonic transducer market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. North America dominated the industrial ultrasonic transducer market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to lose its dominance in the coming years to the Asia-Pacific region. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for industrial ultrasonic transducers during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial ultrasonic transducer market in this region is attributed to growing oil & gas and metallurgy & engineering industries.

Europe is the second-largest market in the industrial ultrasonic transducer market. Apart from North America and Europe, Asia-Pacific remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the industrial ultrasonic transducer market. Europe has a strong industrial sector and the major industries in Europe account for aerospace and defense, chemicals, biotechnology, and food & beverage among others. The UK is one of the most significant industrial countries in Europe, and other countries include France, Germany, Italy, and Scotland among others. The European industrial sector has been quick to adopt new technologies that are expected to drive the growth of industrial ultrasonic transducers in the industrial segment. Also, the government in the region is also taking initiatives for the development for the adoption of new technologies by the industrial sector. For instance, the launch of Digitizing European Industry initiative (DEI) by the European Commission in April 2016, which focuses on unlocking the full potential of the fourth industrial revolution. Strong support from the government is expected to support the growth of advanced technologies which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the industrial ultrasonic transducer market in the region.

Request a Sample copy of Report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007927/

Rapid Expansion of Industries Would Stimulate the Demand for Ultrasonic Transducers

The global manufacturing and oil & gas industries are rapidly expanding as more and newer regions are investing in adopting manufacturing plants in their localities. The expansion in the manufacturing and oil & gas industry is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance plant productivity, maintain the edge with the customers, and gain competitive advantage. The development in these industries is driven by economic growth worldwide. Also, the industry is presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems, and processes of the modern factory.

Rising Adoption of Industrial Automation in Diverse Industries

The penetration of industrial automation is gaining pace in diverse industries. In the recent past, the non-automotive industries were very underpenetrated in comparison to the automotive industry. With the increasing functionality of equipment such as industrial robots, it is anticipated that various industries will further accelerate the adoption of industrial automation. Apart from industries, penetration is also increasing among countries. Developed markets, including China, Japan, the US, have higher penetration. However, there are opportunities emerging for the industrial market to grow further even in the developed economies. The potential for further installations is remarkable in many of these countries, specifically in the non-automotive industry. This growth is attributed to the necessary transformation and modernization needed in these markets.

Type Insights

The industrial ultrasonic transducer market by type is segmented into contact transducer, dual-element transducer, immersion transducer, shear wave transducer, delay line transducer, and others. The contact transducer segment led the industrial ultrasonic transducer market, by type, with a share of 32.3% in 2018; it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The contact transducers are utilized in numerous applications such as thickness gaging and straight beam flaw detection, identifying and sizing delamination, and inspecting billets, plates, bars, and other nonmetallic and metallic components

Global Industrial Ultrasonic Transducer Market – Company Profiles

APC International, ltd

Audiowell Electronics (Guangdong) Co., ltd

Crest Ultrasonics Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Optel

Piezo Technologies

Siemens AG

SONOTEC GmbH

Weber Ultrasonics AG

Xarion Laser Acoustic GmbH

Purchase this Report with 20% customization at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007927/

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Industrial Ultrasonic Transducer Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Industrial Ultrasonic Transducer Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Industrial Ultrasonic Transducer Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Industrial Ultrasonic Transducer Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/