Infant Incubator Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

The infant incubator offers a closed and controlled environment and helps newborns in surviving outside the womb. Moreover, it is widely used in cases of premature births to regulate body temperature.

An increase in the birth rate of premature babies with birth lower weight and other conditions is increasing the demand for infant incubators worldwide. The need is higher in low and middle-income countries due to the rising number of premature birth. However, the high cost of incubators and lack of accessibility in developing countries is hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government efforts to provide affordable healthcare is offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

2. Cobams srl

3. Avihealthcare

4. Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd

5. Novos

6. BISTOS

7. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

8. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

9. Fanem

10. Olidef

Market Segmentation :

The global infant incubator market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as transport infant incubator and neonatal intensive care unit. Based on application, the market is segmented as neonatal hypothermia, lower birth rate, genetic defects and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as pediatric hospitals, neonatal intensive care units and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global infant incubator market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The infant incubator market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting infant incubator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the infant incubator market in these regions.

