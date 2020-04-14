Infant Scales Market : Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis 2025
Global Infant Scales Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Infant Scales is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Infant scales are considered as a standard series of measurements which are utilized mainly to assess the development of toddlers and infants that are aged between 1-42 months. This measure precisely include a series of developmental play tasks & takes around 45-60 minutes to administer. The Infant scale market is mainly driven owing to rising number of infants and new borns in both the developed and developing countries along with surging concerns over infant and new born screening considering the global scenario.
The regional analysis of Global Infant Scales Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players mainly include-
ADE
Charder Electronic
Davi & CIA
Detecto Scale
Iangsu Suhong Medical Instruments
Marsden Weighing Machine Group
Natus Medical Incorporated
Wunder
Adam Equipment
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Electronic Type Infant Scales
Mechanical Type Infant Scales
By Application:
Household
Baby Pavilion Use
Hospital Use
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Infant Scales Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
